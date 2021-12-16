Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott gets engaged to longtime beau Matt Moeller

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): American rapper Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina Scott has announced her engagement with her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alaina shared a series of heartfelt pictures featuring Matt bent on his knees to propose his ladylove for marriage.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "this moment. this life, yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU."



Matt popped the question on the rooftop of The Monarch Club in Detroit, as per the location mentioned by Alaina in her post of the pair's big moment.



The 'Lose Yourself' star's daughter also shared a close-up image of her engagement ring, which appeared to be an emerald cut diamond with a gold band.



The soon-to-be-married couple has been dating for more than seven years.

Eminem adopted Alaina from her biological mother, Dawn Scott, who is the twin sister of his ex-wife, Kim Scott.

The 49-year-old rapper has had full custody of Alaina since at least 2004, as per Page Six.

In addition to Alaina, Eminem is the father of 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, whom he shares with Kim, and 19-year-old Stevie Laine, who came out as non-binary earlier this year.

Eminem also adopted Stevie, whom Kim had with ex Eric Hartter. (ANI)

