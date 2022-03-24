Emraan Hashmi, B Praak's new song 'Ishq Nahi Karte' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): It's not just acting chops that Emraan Hashmi is famous for. His hit songs play an important role in his success. On the occasion of his birthday, he treated his fans to a new song titled 'Ishq Nahi Karte', which is sung by none other than B Praak.

"I'm blown away by the response to the teaser, and now the song has finally been released on my birthday. The amount of love and admiration we've gotten for the song has been incredible. There is no better gift an actor can receive from their fans than their love and support for their work," Emraan said.

The melodious song is composed by both Jaani and B Praak and also features Sahher Bambba apart from Emraan.





"It makes me so happy to see that we've returned to the days of music videos. We are overjoyed at the positive reception to the song," Sahher stated.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Emraan is currently in Bhopal for the shoot of his film 'Selfiee', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty. (ANI)

