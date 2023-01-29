Emraan Hashmi replaces Saif in 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' recreated version, check out the teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): The recreated version of the 90s hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' is out and it has definitely made Saif Ali Khan's fans a little sad as the actor has been replaced by Emraan Hashmi in the remake.

The remake is a part of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film 'Selfiee'. On Sunday, Akshay took to Instagram and unveiled the track's teaser.

Sharing the teaser of the new song, Akshay wrote, "Munh se seeti aur haath se taali bajaane ko ho tayyar (are you ready to whistle and clap)? Here's a teaser of #MainKhiladi. Song drops 1st Feb!!"

While the original had Akshay in a black blazer and tie and Saif in a brown jacket, the new song has Akshay in a shimmery green blazer and Emraan Hashmi in a shimmery black jacket.

In the clip, Emraan is also seen recreating Saif's hook step from the original song.

The teaser garnered several likes and comments. Several heaped praises on the song.

"Waah. Kya energy hai," a social media user commented.

"Wow... super energetic," another one wrote.

However, there are also users who missed the presence of Saif.

"Just imagine saif Ali Khan comes shaking up with Akshay Kumar," a netizen commented.

"Missing Saif. Can't imagine this song without Saif," an Instagram user wrote.

Speaking of 'Selfiee', it is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Now, Akshay and Emraan are reprising their roles for the remake. Filmmaker Raj Mehta has helmed the project. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Emraan and is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. (ANI)