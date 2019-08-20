Gulzar, Raza Murad, Tabassum
End of a school: Gulzar, Raza Murad, Tabassum mourn Khayyam's demise

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:33 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Legendary music composer Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi who breathed his last on Monday will be laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai on Tuesday and to bid him adieu, people from the film fraternity visited his residence.
Eminent filmmaker and poet Gulzar, veteran actors Raza Murad and Tabassum marked their presence at the late musician's residence to pay their respects.
"With his demise, a whole school has ended. The teacher of the school has left. He has lived his life very well and creatively till his last breath," Gulzar said.
He even recalled working on very fewer projects with Khayyam and said, "I have worked very less with him but have known him since the 1960s. He was associated with the leftist movement during those times and I have always been his follower."
There is no denying the fact that the late composer's work will remain with us forever and speaking in this regard actor Raza Murad said, "Today there is just noise in the name of music, but Khayyam's work is immortal and will live till this world is alive."
Describing Khayyam as a person Raza expressed, "He was so grounded that he met everyone with happiness and love."
The Padma Bhushan awardee breathed his last at 9:30 pm on Monday at the ICU of Sujay Hospital in Juhu where he was in critical condition after being admitted with age-related illness a few days back.
He was a multi-faceted man and talking about him, veteran actor Tabassum said, "Any identity that an individual can have, be it musician, actor, artist, he was the best at all. He was such a great human that even humanity would take pride in his name."
The actor recalled the time when she called him two years back and how warmly he greeted her.
"I called him to inquire his about his health after which I asked him for an interview in my Tabassum talkies to which he replied in positive. He considered me his daughter."
Khayyam's last rites will be performed with on Tuesday evening.
He began his career in music from the city of Ludhiana at the tender age of 17 and got his first big break in blockbuster 'Umrao Jaan' through which he made his permanent place in Bollywood industry.
Not only was he honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2011 but was bestowed with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007.
A National Award and Filmfare Award winner, he will be remembered for his non-film works including melodies like 'Brij Mein Laut Chalo', and 'Ghazab Kiya Tere Vaade pe Aitbaar Kiya'. (ANI)

