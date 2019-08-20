Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, Ashoke Pandit
Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, Ashoke Pandit

End of an era: Music legends grieve Khayyam's demise

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Legendary music director-composer Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi passed away at 98 on Monday but his contribution to the music industry is "immortal" and he proved to be "one of his like."
Condoling his demise and remembering the legacy left behind, people from the music world stepped out to share what kind of a person the late musician was.
Noted veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar said, "He wasn't working for a long time due to his age and even Bollywood today didn't want the type of music he composed."
Javed described how Khayyam has worked in fewer films but given quality music.
"His music even in the films which turned out to be flops is remembered today. He was just one of his like," he added.
Singer Sonu Nigam remembered Khayyam's philanthropic side and said, "He has done a lot of charity and put all his money into a trust which is one of the multi-facets of his life. We thank him for his contribution to the industry."
The veteran breathed his last at 9:30 pm on Monday at the ICU of Sujay Hospital in Juhu where he was in critical condition after being admitted with age-related illness a few days back.
Singer Salim Merchant recalled Khayyam as a man of self-respect and having a great zeal for music.
"Music flew in his veins till his last breath and I've never seen a man with such self-respect in my life. Even at the age of 98, he was full of zeal for music and he used to get extremely happy whenever a good piece of music was played," said Merchant.
Popular ghazal singer Talat Aziz also detailed his relationship with the late composer and said, "I had a very special relationship with him. He considered me like his son and I also reciprocated with love for him."
While recalling the late composer's legacy, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said, "An era of music has ended in our country. Khayyam's sir's work is immortal and no one will erase him from their memories."
He detailed the time he along with other visited Khayyam in the hospital and said, "We noticed the freshness on his face and it felt as he would right away hum some new composition. It's hard to believe that he is no more."
Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, began his career in music from the city of Ludhiana at the tender age of 17. He got his first big break in blockbuster 'Umrao Jaan' through which he made his permanent place in Bollywood industry.
The musician was honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2011 and was bestowed the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007.
He won National Award, and also a Filmfare Award, besides a few other tributes for composing music for the movie which stars Rekha, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:07 IST

Chris Pine to play John Dean in Watergate biopic

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): Chris Pine is all set to make his next outing as John Dean, a prominent figure in the Watergate Scandal which rocked the US in the 1970s.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 12:03 IST

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx breakup after 6 years of romance

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American actor-director Katie Holmes has called it quits with Jamie Foxx after six years of romance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:47 IST

Rajat Rawail joins Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1'

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Varun Dhawan, who is known for impeccable comic timing and wit, announced the addition of a new member to 'Coolie No. 1' remake's cast in a rather unique way.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:41 IST

Ellen DeGeneres, John Elton defend Prince Harry and Meghan...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American television host Ellen DeGeneres stepped out in support of royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have been under fire lately for their decision to use a private jet to get to their vacation destination.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:36 IST

Rachel Brosnahan soon to be back with 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The 'mad divorcee' is coming back soon with season three of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' which will air on December 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:20 IST

Jada Pinkett Smith calls marriage 'a golden cage'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): Jada Pinkett Smith recently got candid about her relationship with husband and actor Will Smith and also disclosed the struggles in their life as a couple.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:12 IST

Tarantino did cut quite a lot: Damon Herriman on his role in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American actor Damon Herriman who played cult leader Charles Manson in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' believes that a lot of what was shot was left out on the cutting-floor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:36 IST

Mike Johnson addresses romance rumours with Demi Lovato

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson made a revelation about the romance rumours with singer Demi Lovato.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:32 IST

Meryl Streep starrer 'Let Them All Talk' goes to HBO Max

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): HBO Max, an upcoming video on demand service has landed a deal with Meryl Streep starrer 'Let Them All Talk'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:10 IST

Betty Gilpin, JK Simmons being eyed for Chris Pratt starrer 'Ghost Draft'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): American actor Betty Gilpin who earned an Emmy nomination for Netflix's 'Glow', is being eyed to come on board Chris Pratt starrer 'Ghost Draft', a sci-fi action film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:00 IST

Bollywood mourns Khayyam

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Several Bollywood stars paid tributes to Mohammed Zahur "Khayyam" Hashmi who breathed his last on Monday at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:51 IST

Mystery awaits Kristen Stewart in 'Underwater' trailer

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): Kristen Stewart comes out as a fighter as a mystery awaits her in the recently released trailer of her forthcoming film 'Underwater'.

Read More
iocl