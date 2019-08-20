End of an era: Music legends grieve Khayyam's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Legendary music director-composer Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi passed away at 98 on Monday but his contribution to the music industry is "immortal" and he proved to be "one of his like."

Condoling his demise and remembering the legacy left behind, people from the music world stepped out to share what kind of a person the late musician was.

Noted veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar said, "He wasn't working for a long time due to his age and even Bollywood today didn't want the type of music he composed."

Javed described how Khayyam has worked in fewer films but given quality music.

"His music even in the films which turned out to be flops is remembered today. He was just one of his like," he added.

Singer Sonu Nigam remembered Khayyam's philanthropic side and said, "He has done a lot of charity and put all his money into a trust which is one of the multi-facets of his life. We thank him for his contribution to the industry."

The veteran breathed his last at 9:30 pm on Monday at the ICU of Sujay Hospital in Juhu where he was in critical condition after being admitted with age-related illness a few days back.

Singer Salim Merchant recalled Khayyam as a man of self-respect and having a great zeal for music.

"Music flew in his veins till his last breath and I've never seen a man with such self-respect in my life. Even at the age of 98, he was full of zeal for music and he used to get extremely happy whenever a good piece of music was played," said Merchant.

Popular ghazal singer Talat Aziz also detailed his relationship with the late composer and said, "I had a very special relationship with him. He considered me like his son and I also reciprocated with love for him."

While recalling the late composer's legacy, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said, "An era of music has ended in our country. Khayyam's sir's work is immortal and no one will erase him from their memories."

He detailed the time he along with other visited Khayyam in the hospital and said, "We noticed the freshness on his face and it felt as he would right away hum some new composition. It's hard to believe that he is no more."

Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, began his career in music from the city of Ludhiana at the tender age of 17. He got his first big break in blockbuster 'Umrao Jaan' through which he made his permanent place in Bollywood industry.

The musician was honoured with Padma Bhushan in the year 2011 and was bestowed the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007.

He won National Award, and also a Filmfare Award, besides a few other tributes for composing music for the movie which stars Rekha, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah. (ANI)

