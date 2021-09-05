Enrique Iglesias reveals upcoming 'Final' album might be his last one

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias recently revealed in a conversation with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra that his forthcoming album, titled 'Final' might be his last one.

"It might be my final album," Iglesias told his fellow singers about the LP, which is scheduled to be released on September 17.

It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years," he admitted to Martin and Yatra, who are promoting their upcoming tour.

Iglesias continued, "There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final. I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015."

"FINAL ALBUM. It's been a long time coming... my FINAL ALBUM will be out September 17th!!! Thank you @ricky_martin and @sebastianyatra for a great chat and especially thank you to all my fans!!! Gracias a todos mis fans!!! You guys are the best! See you very soon. We promise you an UNFORGETTABLE TOUR. #FINALALBUM," Iglesias captioned the video shared on Instagram.



Iglesias released his self-titled debut album back in 1995. He later went on to release numerous other records, including, among others, 2001's 'Escape', 2010's 'Euphoria', and 2014's 'Sex and Love', which is his most recent album.

During his candid chat with Martin and Yatra, the 'Bailando' singer also assured fans that the release of his 11th studio album does not mean the end of his music-making career.

"I'm never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I'm going to do it in a different way, meaning they don't necessarily have to be packaged as an album, so this project to me is important," he explained.

In another Instagram post, Iglesias also shared a photograph of Final's cover art, which features a black-and-white image of the singer sitting while wearing a hoodie.

As per People magazine, 'Final Vol. 1' is scheduled to be released later this month on September 17. (ANI)

