Evan Rachel Wood speaks out about Marilyn Manson's defamation lawsuit

Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): Ahead of her two-part documentary 'Rising Phoenix' debuting on HBO this week, American actor and musician Evan Rachel Wood spoke out against a recent lawsuit Marilyn Manson filed against her.

According to Variety, while making an appearance on 'The View', Wood said, "I can't obviously speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but I'm not scared. I am sad because this is how it works. This is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes though, and this is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don't want to come forward. This was expected."

"I am very confident that I have the truth on my side and that the truth will come out. This is clearly timed before the documentary... I'm not doing this [film] to clear my name. I'm doing this to protect people. I'm doing this to sound the alarm that there is a dangerous person out there and I don't want anybody getting near him. So people can think whatever they want about me. I have to let the legal process run its course, and I'm steady as a rock," she continued.



The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by Manson, real name Brian Warner, who cited defamation over Wood's sexual abuse allegations against him and called them a "malicious falsehood."

Wood had reflected on her sexual abuse allegations against Manson and met survivors who also spoke out against the musician in 'Rising Phoenix'.

Among several instances, she said was one when she was "essentially raped on-camera" while filming the 2007 music video for Manson's 'Heart-Shaped Glasses', the video of which featured Wood having sex with Manson. (ANI)

