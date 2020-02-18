Expect my album in September, says Adele

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 18 (ANI): English singer Adele who attended the wedding of her best friend provided an unexpected treat by not only giving a rare performance but also announced that her new album will be released in September this year.

According to Rolling Stone, the 31-year-old singer took the stage at the nuptials of her best friend Laura Dockrill on Saturday night. However, before belting out an impromptu set, Adele straight up told reception-goers to "expect my album in September," a clip obtained by Pop Crave showed, reported Fox News.

The spontaneous announcement came nearly five years since Adele released her last album '25' in November 2015, it also got her a Grammy for album of the year.

On Saturday, the 'Hello' singer also officiated the wedding ceremony before taking the stage to perform 'Rolling in the Deep' and many other hits including Beyonce's 'Crazy in Love' and Spice Girls' 'Spice Up Your Life' and Candi Staton's 'Young Hearts Run Free.'

Adele has seen her career take off since she burst on the scene with her debut album, '19,' in 2008. (ANI)

