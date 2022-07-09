'Fall Out Boy' donates USD 100,000 to Gun Safety following Highland Park mass shooting

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Chicago rockers 'Fall Out Boy' on Friday, July 8, announced a donation of USD 100,000 to the American nonprofit organization "Everytown for Gun Safety" after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in neighbouring Highland Park, Illinois.

As per Billboard, the band, comprising of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley, had earlier announced 'The Fall Out Boy Fund' in September 2017 "as a way for us to give back to Chicago, the city that has given so much to us," they wrote in the announcement.

"Chicago is where we grew up, and we are heartbroken for the families and entire community of Highland Park, as well as every single victim of wanton gun violence in America," begins their message, which the band posted to Instagram and Twitter. "We will be donating $100,000 through The Fall Out Boy Fund to @Everytown for Gun Safety to help their continued efforts toward ending gun violence," added the band.



In 2018, the day before the 'March for Our Lives,' Fall Out Boy headlined the Stay Amped concert in Washington, D.C. with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Everytown.

Monday's tragic shooting began 15 minutes after the Highland Park Independence Day parade kicked off, killing seven and injuring nearly 50 others, as per Billboard.

On Wednesday, Chicago's Ravinia Festival cancelled or postponed seven shows in the wake of the mass shooting.

"In light of Monday's tragedy, and out of deep respect for our community, Ravinia announces the cancellation or postponement of all concerts and events through Sunday, July 10," the Highland Park-based organization wrote in a statement. (ANI)

