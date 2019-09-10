Fans injured at Lil Wayne's concert following false gunfire reports

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): American rapper Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans on Saturday witnessed a stampede with a number of fans getting injured.

The concert took place on the grounds of the University of New Orleans and had an estimated 15,000 fans enjoying the concert until a panic after Meek Mill's performance had fans running around her and there, reported Variety.

However, the reason as to what triggered the panic is still unconfirmed to the police but they speculated that there were false reports of gunfire or possibly a fight.

"I didn't know what was going on," George Krider, one of the employees told.

"It was a stampede. The first thing you think is, 'Was it gunshots?' I think it was a fight," he added.

With all the mess around, some from the audience began stealing from the concession booths, taking drinks, stealing bottles.

The fest still continued after the stampede with Travis Scott and Wayne taking to the stage.

The Lil WeezyAna Fest debuted in 2015, observing the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and intended as a celebration of Lil Wayne's hometown's recovery.

The fest was earlier held at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square but moved to the University's lakefront arena this year to accommodate a larger crowd. (ANI)

