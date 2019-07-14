Federals receive tapes of R.Kelly engaged in intimate acts with young girls

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Federal law enforcement sources have revealed that they received twenty sex tapes of singer R.Kelly allegedly engaging in intimate acts with some underage girls of about 12-13 years of age.

This comes after the singer was arrested on child pornography and other federal crime charges on Thursday in Chicago.

According to TMZ, the tapes were given by people from Kelly's inner circle who are described as 'enablers' by Gerald Griggs, a lawyer for one of the victims.

The case against Kelly was even bolstered by medical records, phone records, text messages, pictures among others, claimed the prosecutors earlier in the court, asking for the singer to remain jailed while the trial goes on.

For now, he is being held in a Chicago jail on sex-trafficking and racketeering charges. He is expected to be shifted to New York to face federal crime charges. The decision will come out in a hearing on Monday.

Much of the sexual misconduct Kelly is accused of happened in the 1990s.

Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, involving four alleged victims, including three who prosecutors say were underage girls. The charges cover allegations from 1998 to 2010.

In May, a grand jury indicted him with 11 more charges pertaining to one of those four accusers. Those charges included not only aggravated criminal sexual abuse but also more serious charges -- aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

A person convicted of Class X felonies can be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. Class 1 and 2 felonies generally carry lower maximum penalties. (ANI)

