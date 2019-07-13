Camila Cabello (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Camila Cabello (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Feel so much more alive now': Camila Cabello after breakup with Matthew Hussey

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:06 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): American pop singer Camila Cabello, who went through a breakup recently, feels that the experiences have made her brave by heart. The 22-year-old singer opened up about the incident with Clash magazine and as cited by People she said, "Honestly, I think I'm just more brave."
"I feel like I can be much more honest with myself and other people because obviously I'm growing up and I have a more grounded sense of who I am," she added.
The singer, who touched the chords of her recent breakup with relationship coach Matthew Hussey, said that she feels "more alive" after going through some life experiences that gave her a new perspective.
"I've fallen in love and I've experienced life," she said in the interview. "I feel so much more alive now, and I don't feel scared anymore."
News of their breakup floated in June, just days after the 'Havana' singer dropped a steamy music video for 'Senorita' where the singer collaborated with Shawn Mendes. This sparked rumours that the two pop stars have started a summer romance.
Long-time friends, Cabello and Mendes have been spotted holding hands multiple times since the music video was released and even celebrated the Fourth of July together.
Just this week, Camila dropped another edgy music video, featuring the Oscar-winning producer Mark Ronson, for the song titled 'Find U Again.'
In the video, Camila poses as a nightclub singer who has a bounty on her head -- which is covered in platinum blonde locks for the role.
She also featured on Ed Sheeran's new collaboration album and has lent her voice to the track 'South of the Border,' which also feature Cardi B. (ANI)

