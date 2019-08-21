Mika Singh at a press briefing in Mumbai
Mika Singh at a press briefing in Mumbai

Film association withdraws ban on Mika Singh after singer apologises for show in Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A ban imposed on Mika Singh from working in the Hindi film industry was revoked by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday after the singer tendered an apology for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.
"I went to Pakistan so that I could visit Nankana Sahib Gurdwara. It is merely a coincidence that abrogation of Article 370 happened on 5th while I landed there on 3rd (August)," said Mika at a press conference here.
"I apologised for the mistake that I did unknowingly," he added.
Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor of FWICE said: "The Federation has very seriously taken note of people who have flouted its instructions as far as Pakistan is concerned. We have issued noncooperation against any Pakistani artiste performing here or Indian artiste performing there especially after Pulwama attack."
Pandit added that the film association is withdrawing the ban on Mika as the singer has apologised and has committed that he will not repeat it.
FWICE President BN Tiwari who was also at the press conference said: "We have issued a noncooperation letter and in return, Mika too wrote a letter to us asking for a chance to explain the situation in which he went there to perform. He said that the time he performed there was not right. He apologised to the federation. We have decided to lift the ban after discussion. It is better to be late than never."
During the briefing Mika also entered into an argument with a journalist: "A few months ago Neha Kakkar, Sonu Nigam and Atif Aslam did a show. Why didn't you say anything then? Why am I being singled out? Is it that you'll ask me and it'll make news?", the singer countered.
Meanwhile, Tiwari said: "We have also announced that no matter how the relations between Pakistan and India turn out, Pakistani artists are not welcome here. We have got enough talent. We will develop our own indigenous talent and take them forward."
All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) had also banned the singer after his performance in Pakistan. The event he performed in Pakistan was organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:19 IST

Here's how Anushka is planning to make internet a happy place!

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma, who is also a producer, animal rights activist and an entrepreneur is spreading happiness all around the internet through her positive energy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:50 IST

Jackie Shroff's first look from 'Prasthanam' unveiled

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Jackie Shroff is back on the silver screen in a ferocious new avatar in the upcoming movie 'Prasthanam'. The first look of the 'Hero' actor was unveiled on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:41 IST

Akshay, Taapsee, Sonam lead #WhyTheGap initiative for...

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Using their popularity and stardom to the fullest, a host of celebrities from Bollywood are voicing concerns for the unprivileged street children in a bid to save them from falling prey to miseries like an improper meal and poor education.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:59 IST

Bella Thorne packs on PDA with new boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Things are heating up between Bella Thorne and her new boyfriend Benjamin Moscolo.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:24 IST

John Travolta, Billy Ray Cyrus among first set of presenters at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Fans eagerly awaiting the MTV Video Music Awards have a reason to rejoice as John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T are amongst the first set of presenters at the award night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:06 IST

Pamela Anderson reveals she still fits in iconic 'Baywatch' red swimsuit

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Pamela Anderson, who donned the popular high-waist red swimsuit in the hit 90s coming-of-age series, 'Baywatch,' still fits in the couture perfectly.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:34 IST

Rebel Wilson joins hands with Amazon to produce 'LOL: Last One Laughing'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American actor and writer Rebel Wilson has signed a contract to host and executive produce the first Australian Amazon Original series, 'LOL: Last One Laughing.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:58 IST

Here's why Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are no more together

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Actor Katie Holmes has ended her relationship with Jamie Foxx as they were not on the same page, as per reports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:54 IST

'Batla House' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): John Abraham's latest outing, 'Batla House' which opened to good reviews has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark after seven days of its run at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:48 IST

Parineeti Chopra's look from 'The Girl on the Train' will give...

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Known for her bubbly nature, Parineeti Chopra's first look from her upcoming film ''The Girl On The Train' will leave you all shocked and shaken.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:45 IST

'Matrix 4' gets green signal from Warner Bros

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): The latest installment of the hugely popular series about humans trapped in virtual reality by machines, 'Matrix 4', just got a green signal from Warner Bros.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:41 IST

Sony, Marvel split to affect future Spider-Man film releases

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Just a few days back the news of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' becoming Sony's highest-grossing film surfaced and now the studio is set to part ways with Marvel, the flick's co-producer.

Read More
iocl