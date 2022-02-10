First song from Sonam Bajwa, Gurnam Bhullar's 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Ahead of the release of Sonam Bajwa and Gurnam Bhullar's film 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal', the makers treated audience with its title track.

The song has been written, composed, and sung by Gurnam Bhullar, and the music is given by Laddi Gill. The music video gave a beautiful glimpse of Sonam and Gurnam's romantic chemistry.





Expressing his love for the film and the music album, Gurnam Bhullar said, "This film is extremely special to me and the songs are very refreshing and beautiful. I am very grateful for the love I receive from people and I am sure people will like my upcoming songs too."

Sonam, too, spoke about film's music.

"I loved shooting for these songs as they are very soulful and heart-touching. I am fond of all the songs and I truly feel that people will connect well with them," she said.

The song is currently streaming on Times Music's YouTube channel. (ANI)

