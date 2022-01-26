Following Adele's cancellation, Keith Urban announces shows at Caesars Palace

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Keith Urban has taken over some spots left open by Adele's cancellation at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 54-year-old country music star announced the new shows Tuesday via Twitter. Urban appeared with his cat in a video announcing the news.

According to Fox News, five new shows were added from March 25 until April 2 to Urban's existing Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

He will take over spots left open by Adele's sudden cancellation; Caesars Palace confirmed to Fox News. "I'll see you guys in Vegas," Urban said during a video shared to social media.



Urban's Las Vegas residency was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country music star is still making up for lost shows.

Urban was only able to perform four shows before the pandemic shut down the live music industry in 2020. The 'Blue Ain't Your Color' singer resumed the residency in September 2021.

Adele revealed in a video shared to social media on January 21 that all 13 of her shows at the Colosseum would not take place.

"Hi. Listen, I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," the singer said in a video statement as she became choked up. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," Adele added.

As per Fox News, she said "half" of her team and crew have contracted the virus, making it "impossible to finish the show." (ANI)

