Former 'American Idol' contestant, musician C.J. Harris is no more

Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): 'American Idol' contestant C.J. Harris, a singer and guitarist, passed away aged 31 on Sunday after experiencing a medical emergency and being brought to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, a representative for the Walker County Coroner's Office confirmed Harris' demise. There is currently no additional information on the cause of death available.

In addition to seeking positions on other reality competition programmes including "The X-Factor" and "The Voice," Harris first appeared on "American Idol" in 2010.

With a rendition of the Allman Brothers' "Soulshine," the singer made a lasting impact on judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, and Harry Connick Jr. in 2014, helping him get a foothold on Fox's series. Harris would continue to gain ground in the subsequent shows, even sparking a judge save in the semifinals. He finished the season in sixth place overall.



Harris participated in the "American Idol" live tour that followed his time on the show, singing next to his fellow "Idol" contestants. In 2014, he performed at the Grand Ole Opry alongside Darius Rucker, one of his musical influences.

In 2019, Harris released "In Love," his debut track.

The musician said at the beginning of the year that he would be releasing new songs and teased new material on his official Facebook page.

As per a report by Variety, Harris, who was born in 1991 in Jasper, Alabama, was first motivated to pursue music by his grandfather, who gave him a guitar when he was a little child.

Harris was a father of two children. (ANI)

