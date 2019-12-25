'Friends' theme songwriter Allee Willis dies at 72

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): Allee Willis, the songwriter of 'I'll be there for you'- the theme song from the sitcom 'Friends' passed away on the eve of Christmas in Los Angeles from a cardiac arrest, her publicist Ellyn Solis confirms.

She is survived by her partner of 27 years, Prudence Fenton, who is "in total shock," cited The Hollywood Reporter.

Fenton posted a photo of the artist to pay her tribute and wrote "Rest in Boogie Wonderland Nov 10,1947-December 24, 2019."

Willis' official Instagram page also announced her passing.

"We are extremely shocked and devastated to share this news," read a caption on the social media account.

The late star's collaboration with the band 'Earth, Wind and Fire', with songs such as 'September', 'Boogie Wonderland' and 'In the Stone', was some of the major hits.

She was nominated for an Emmy for 'I'll Be There for You', the theme song from the sitcom 'Friends' which is still a favourite of everyone and won two Grammy Awards for her work on Beverly Hills Cop and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical 'The Color Purple', which she co-wrote. (ANI)

