Future, Drake drops new collaborative track 'Life Is Good'

Washington D.C [USA], Jan 10 (ANI): Widely popular rappers Drake and Future, the duo who teamed-up earlier in 2015, have dropped a new collaborative track 'Life is Good' on Friday.

American rapper Future, featured Drake in his new song, whose official music video is up in YouTube.

Clocking in at five-minutes and thirty-five seconds, the initial one minute of the video have drake crooning to the song, dropping the trippy vibes and slaying.

Given two minutes to the peppy track, Future then takes over the song from Drake.

The official music video sees the rappers as no more in their sassy rapping avatar but in a series of roleplay where they have taken up various occupations like garbage picker, a genius employee, a mechanic and also a drive-through worker.

The 'Mask Off' singer, Future shared a still of Drake and himself from the official video on Instagram and added a hashtag- life is good.

Both the rappers had teamed up earlier back in September 2015 and gave the music enthusiasts a collaborative album 'What A Time To Be Alive.' (ANI)

