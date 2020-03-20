Garth Brooks to live stream acoustic concert on Facebook next week

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 20 (ANI): Country music star Garth Brooks announced that he's planning a live stream acoustic concert set in the coming week on his Facebook page.

Brooks who is known for some of the greatest musical performances of all time revealed on his "Inside Studio G" show that he's planning an all-acoustic performance featuring himself and wife Trisha Yearwood, reported Fox News.

The idea for it came when Garth answered a question from a fan via Twitter about doing a live broadcast to give people some much-needed entertainment at a time when most people are restricted to their houses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let's do that! This will be cool," Brooks said.

The 30-minute set is scheduled for Monday in which the American singer will be accepting song requests from fans. (ANI)

