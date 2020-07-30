Garth Brooks withdraws from CMA 'Entertainer of the Year' category

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Garth Brooks has withdrawn himself from consideration for the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards' Entertainer of the Year prize this year after having won it seven times.

According to Fox News, the 58-year-old singer said in a press conference, "It's time for somebody else to hold that award, "reported The Tennessean.

Brooks last won the award in 2019 beating out fellow country musicians Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton. Brooks admitted he made the decision because of a tweet he couldn't stop thinking about.

"There's one tweet in there that really stuck in my head," It said, 'Hey, man. This guy, why doesn't he just step down (and leave) the entertainer for the next generation?' 100% agree," said Brooks.

The country singer added, "The last thing I want to do is seem ungrateful, but it's time for somebody else to hold that award ... 'cause they're all out there busting their butts."

Brooks said, "With all the love in the world, we are officially pulling ourselves out of 'Entertainer of the Year.'"

The 54th Annual CMA Awards are still on track to take place in November in Nashville and voting began last month.

Recently. Brooks released a new song, 'We Belong to Each Other,' which is off his highly anticipated next album, 'Fun.'

The hitmaker said the album is done but he doesn't feel it's appropriate to release it during a pandemic.

Brooks explained, "I don't want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurting. The album's ready to go. It's just, how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody's out there fighting for their lives not only physically, but fighting for their lives financially?" (ANI)

