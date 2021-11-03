Gauahar Khan to feature in music video of 'Tohmat'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Actor Gauahar Khan will mark her presence in the music video of a new song titled 'Tohmat'.

On Wednesday, Gauahar took to Twitter and shared her first look from the track.

In the poster, we can see her holding a liquor bottle.





"The first look poster is out! #Tohmat... Can't wait for all of u to watch this one," she tweeted.

'Tohmat' is sung by 'Ishq Bulava' fame singer Shipra Goyal and composed by Nirmaan. The music video will be out on November 12.

A few months ago, Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar featured together in the music video of Ali Brothers' song 'Wapis'. (ANI)

