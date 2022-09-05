Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's song 'Baarish Mein Tum' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Lovebirds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have featured in a new music video titled 'Baarish Mein Tum'.

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet, the T-Series song is about a couple who rediscover their love on a rainy day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiHRh7Oq1wt/?hl=en

Sharing their experience working for the music video, Gauahar said, "It was indeed a great experience being a part of this song, especially because I have always admired Neha Kakkar, and Rohanpreet also being a part of it is just like a cherry on cake! 'Baarish Mein Tum' is a beautiful song that left us with some wonderful memories. We've all worked really hard on this song, and I hope the audience like it."



"Gauahar and I had a blast filming this track. When your partner is around you it just makes things all the more special and the emotions just come naturally," Zaid added.

Neha and Rohanpreet, too, spoke about 'Baarish Mein Tum'.

"Even though Rohanpreet and I have worked on songs together in the past, 'Baarish Mein Tum' truly got us in a romantic zone. The song connects with us on so many levels and I hope fans enjoy it," Neha shared.

Rohanpreet added, "Baarish Mein Tum is a simple but beautiful track which couples in love will completely relate to."

Penned by Samay, with music by Showkidd and Harsh Kargeti, the video is directed by Adil Shaikh. Also, the music video is prepared with intimate and candid moments between Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar. (ANI)

