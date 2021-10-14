Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Rode come up with Garba song 'Chhano Maano'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): To make your festive season more happening, actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Rode have come up with a new Garba song titled 'Chhano Maano'.

The song depicts the everlasting love between Gautam and Pankhuri. It was extensively shot in the picturesque city of lakes, Udaipur and the video has been shot on a grand scale along with the soulful voice lent by none other than Osman Mir, who has proved his mettle time and again especially with his biggest hit, 'Nagada Sang Dhol' from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Ram Leela'.





Talking about the track, Gautam said, "When Pankhuri and I saw the final outcome of the video, we were elated..The picturisation was impeccable and the raas-garba sequence brought the song to life. As actors we understand each other and are very comfortable together, so it becomes effortless to shoot alongside Pankhuri."

Pankhuri, too, shared her excitement about shaking a leg with her husband.

"Chhano Maano is the first time, Gautam and I have stepped into the Gujarati music space. Transforming into our characters of modern-day Radha- Krishna set against the backdrop of Raas Garba was as much a learning experience as it was fun. We loved it and can't wait to see the audience's reaction to our song," she said.

With lyrics by Dilip Rawal, 'Chhano Maano' is produced by White Peacock Films and Sandstone Production. (ANI)

