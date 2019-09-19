Gear up for Celine Dion's new songs and her world tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Legendary singer Celine Dion has dropped three news songs also and started her 'Courage World Tour' on Wednesday.

From her latest album, the crooner released 'Courage,' Lying Down,' and 'Imperfections,' which is set to launch on November 15, reported CNN.

The collection which has come after her 2013 record 'Loved Me Back to Life' is her 12th CD in English.

As per her April announcement, the new album 'Courage' and the tour will commence from Quebec City, Canada, with further performances in more than 50 other North American cities.

Dion will mark her first tour post the death of her husband cum manager Rene Angelil in 2016.

Opening up about her reason to choose 'Courage' as her bounce back tour she said, "We all go through a lot of things in life."

"Whether it's losing someone, whether it's a sickness, something we have to fight, something that life imposes on us. And I think I went through a lot. Life had given me the tools to find my inner strength, in a way, to find the courage to keep going," she briefed.

She further talked about her reason for following her "passion."

"When I lost Rene, he wanted me back on stage. He wanted to make sure I was still practicing my passion, and I wanted to prove to him that I'm fine. We're fine, we're going to be OK. I got this," she said, reported CNN.

The ace singer's three children Rene-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy will not be accompanying her on the tour. (ANI)

