Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Gear up for Taylor Swift's 'Lover' tour!

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Good news for all the Taylor Swift fans, you will definitely get to hear her latest album 'Lover' live and in person. The singer is sure to embark on a 'Lover' tour but she's still "not quite sure" what her performances will look like.
The 'Love Story' singer revealed that while she is fully down to hit the road in support of her recently released album, concrete plans as to what her vision entails remain uncertain, reported People.
During an interview with Ryan Seacrest for his 'On Air With Ryan Seacrest' radio show, the 29-year-old songstress opened about going on a tour.
"I'm not quite sure what we're doing with touring, because with this album I was so full-on planning this album release and directing the videos and putting all these different clues in these videos and trying to make this album release experience the most fun one for my fans, that I didn't wanna plan what we're gonna do in terms of live," Swift shared.
"And I don't want to do the same thing every time because I don't want my life to feel like I'm on a treadmill," she added.
The star explained that a lot goes on behind the scenes when it comes to planning a long tour, such as booking stadiums a year and a half in advance.
"There's a lot that goes into touring that nobody knows. You have to reserve stadiums like a year and a half in advance and that to me is like a lot," the songstress said.
And unlike her 2017 hit album 'Reputation', Swift said she has a bit more scope when it comes to waiting, as her fans already have a special understanding of her new songs.
"With Reputation, I knew that nobody would really fully understand this album until they saw it live because I knew what I had planned for it live was going to make people understand what I had made on the record. But this album is different because people are seeming to get this album on a first-listen basis which is so wonderful. I can't even tell you how much easier that is," she said.
Swift has already performed several tracks from 'Lover' live, including singles 'ME!' and 'You Need to Calm Down' and the title track, which she debuted on Monday at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Swift toured in support of her album 'Reputation' six months after its release and embarked on her '1989' tour seven months after that album hit the shelves in 2014. (ANI)

