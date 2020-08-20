GetWellSoonSPBSir: Celebrities, fans wish speedy recovery to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Celebrities from the movie industry and his legion of fans from all quarters of the country showered legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam with heartfelt recovery wishes on Thursday.

The iconic singer, who is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be in critical condition, as per the hospital authorities.

As an act of mass praying, Twitter-verse is exploding with netizens pouring in their love for the singer and wishing him a speedy recovery. Hashtag "GetWellSoonSPBSir" is seen trending on the micro-blogging site.

Singer Shreya Goshal took to Twitter and wrote: "My prayers for our dearest #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. You will absolutely recover and come back stronger than ever and continue enthralling us again with your soulful sonorous voice.. #GetWellSoonSPBSIR"



Scores of his followers shared many clips of his hit-songs and wished him for the speedy recovery.

"Dear God, We Prayer For #SPB Sir Ur Listening Prayer Plsss Help Him. Come Back Stronger SirWe Are Waiting For Your Voice...," wrote one user.

Another well-wisher wrote: "you are in everyone's heart SPB sir. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as we for a speedy and full recovery sir. We all will wait patiently to hear your magical voice again."

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

According to the health bulletin by Chennai's MGM Healthcare on Wednesday, the singer is on a ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in the intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On August 17, superstar Rajinikanth through a video message wished the singer a speedy recovery.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is a renowned singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, and film producer who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. (ANI)

