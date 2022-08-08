Girls' Generation makes comeback on their 15th anniversary

Seoul [South Korea], August 8 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group Girls' Generation has released the comeback album on the 15th anniversary of their debut.

Girls' Generation held a new full-length album 'FOREVER 1' press conference at 11 a.m. on the 5th at InterContinental Seoul COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. SHINee's MINHO hosted the conference.

On this day, Sunny said, "Today is our 15th anniversary, and we have tried to make the 15th anniversary that everyone can celebrate."



Tiffany said, "I think August is Girls' Generation's season, so I'm happy to greet you in August with the new album on the 15th anniversary."

Yuri said, "As we return as a full group after a long time, we will make August a month for Girls' Generation."

Girls' Generation's new album "Forever 1" is the 7th full-length album celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut, and is released in more than 5 years since the 6th full-length album "Holiday Night" in 2017. (ANI/Global Economic)

