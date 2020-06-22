Global Citizen announces new concert special with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Coldplay

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Global Citizen announced on Sunday night that it's new special - 'Global Goal: United for Our Future - The Concert' is in the offing, following the 'One World: Together at Home' COVID-19-era all-star show in mid-April.

The mega event will be set to go out globally on television, radio and streaming services, including NBC and iHeartMedia in America on June 27.

According to Variety, American-Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson will host the prime-time telecast, which is not a telethon but aims to "combat the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on marginalised communities" and urge governments around the world to make testing and future vaccines available for the less advantaged.

The performers announced include Coldplay (one of the first artists to align with Global Citizen), Justin Bieber with Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The global musical event follows 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future- The Summit,' a series of discussions on scientific progress having to do with vaccines and therapeutics.

Scores of celebrities are also set to making non-performing appearances in the concert telecast and include Chris Rock, Olivia Colman, Charlize Theron, Billy Porter, Hugh Jackman and many more.

The conversations in the 'Summit' portion will be led by journalists like Katie Couric and Mallika Kapur and include Cyrus, Angelique Kidjo and Ken Jeong among those talking with outspoken leaders ranging from Melinda Gates to NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement, "Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change. Change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the colour of their skin. If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines

Evans said he hopes the concert will serve as "a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honour the problem solvers, including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates -- who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19 but also to ensure that it's available for everyone who needs it."

The concert special will be co-hosted by Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Streaming services picking it up to include Apple, YouTube, Tidal, Yahoo!, Brut, Roku, Twitch and Insight TV. Additional broadcasters include BARCA TV, Bloomberg Television, Fundacion Azteca, Mediacorp, MSNBC, MTV, SiriusXM, Sony Channel Latin America and Turner Latin America. Outside of America, global broadcasters airing the special include ARD, Canal+ Group, RTVE in Europe, Bell Media, CBC, Citytv, and Global TV, in Canada, Grupo Globo in Brazil, MultiChoice Group and SABC in Africa, Fuji TV and Star India in Asia and Channel Nine in Australia.

The concert special is being produced by Hamish Hamilton and Done + Dusted, while the summit's producer is Michael Dempsey.

The additional producers for the mega event include Michele Anthony of Universal Music Group, Declan Kelly of Teneo, Live Nation, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Adam Leber for Maverick, the Lede Company, Jay Brown for Roc Nation and Derrick Johnson for the NAACP. (ANI)

