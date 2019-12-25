Gold-plated gun, drugs found on plane of Lil Wayne

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): The private jet of American rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, known professionally as Lil Wayne, was raided in Miami, Florida, after federal agents claimed they got a tip on drugs being transported on the plane.

According to Page Six, a gold-plated gun and a variety of drugs were found in a coach bag at a Miami airport by federal officers investigating Rapper Lil Wayne's private plane on Monday.

After the search, the rapper was not charged, but may continue to face weapons and drug charges after holidays if a large federal jury is empaneled, the Miami Herald reported, citing sources of law enforcement.

However, after searching the G-V jet at the Miami-Opa Locka, the FBI and ATF officers found the gold plated .45 caliber handgun with heroin, ecstasy, and marijuana within the designer handbag, sources told the paper.

The rapper's chef also carried approximately 20,000 dollars in cash on the California flight.

Wayne's lawyer Howard Srebnick on Monday told Herald that his client was 'cleared.' But on Tuesday he refused to comment on the contents of his client's Coach bag, reported Page Six.

The singer was pursued for the first time when police from Miami-Dade County received a tip to carry drugs and weapons on the plane according to the Herald. They alerted federal officers, who boarded the plane after getting a search warrant.

During his rap career, Wayne had a number of legal records covering more than a decade. (ANI)

