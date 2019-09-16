Google Doodle paying tribute to Blues musician B.B. King
Google Doodle paying tribute to Blues musician B.B. King

Google Doodle pays tribute to late BB King on 94th birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:44 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): As fans remember iconic singer late BB King on his 94th birth anniversary, today's' Google Doodle also paid tribute to the legendary artist.
Today's Google doodle dedicated to the ace singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer, features a vibrant animated video coupled with his soulful track and shows the iconic Singer holding a guitar.
In 1925, King was born near the town called Itta Bena in Mississippi. He started his recording career in 1949 and gave his first hit ' Three O'Clock Blues'.
His most popular classic pieces remain 'The Thrill is Gone' and 'Every Day I Have the Blues'.
While his professional life was prosperous, the singer struggled to balance his personal life. He tied the knots twice, first to Martha Lee Denton and then to Sue Carol Hall. However, both his marriages failed.
Blues musician BB King is considered one of the most remarkable musicians of all time and won the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the year 1987.
Google in its note stated that King's love for music was so that once in 1949, King rushed inside a burning nightclub, risking his own life for his beloved guitar.
Little Rock-based guest artist Steve Spencer and animator Nayeli Lavanderos from Brooklyn came up with the 'Rock Me Baby' star's Doodle illustration, revealed Google in its note.
Talking about how B.B. King's topic is relevant to them personally, the guest artist Steve Spencer said, "I saw B.B. open for a much more well-known act way back when. The more well-known band only played for 23 minutes. Afterwards, I looked to the right of the stage and saw B.B. talking with the musicians in that band. He then came out and played for an hour with the bigger act's band. I was completely won over by his generosity of spirit. He already had me as a musician, but he then won me over as a person."
Further opening up about her reason the guest animator Nayeli Lavanderos said, "I've always liked B.B. King's music and felt honoured to pay a tribute to him using my artistic skill." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:45 IST

Norman Lear becomes oldest Emmys winner at 97

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Television writer and producer Norman Lear made history by becoming the oldest Emmy winner at the age of 97.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:55 IST

Demi Lovato raises hotness quotient by showing off her summer body

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Pop singer Demi Lovato's latest social media post is raising the temperature on social media with Lovato showcasing her perfect summer look in a bikini.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:39 IST

Britney Spears pens a sweet birthday message for sons

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Britney Spears is the proud mother of her two boys Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline and is always vocal to express her love for her kids.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:11 IST

Miller's advice for Huffman: 'First day' will be 'most stressful'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Dance instructor Abby Lee Miller, who served eight months for bankruptcy fraud and released in May 2018, has a piece of advice for actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday for her involvement in a college admission scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:48 IST

Meghan Markle's nephew grows marijuana strain named after baby Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): After Meghan Markle's nephew Tyler Dooley's 'Markle Sparkle' marijuana made headlines, he is now coming up with another royally-branded hybrid pot strain in the honour of Markle's son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:36 IST

John Legend slams Felicity Huffman's 14-Day Sentence: 'No one in...

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Singer-songwriter John Legend has criticised actress Felicity Huffman's 14-day sentence for her involvement in a college admission scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:41 IST

Meghan Markle wishes husband Prince Harry in the most adorable way

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who turned 35 today, has received a sweet birthday message from his wife Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:40 IST

Rachel Bloom announces pregnancy after winning Emmy

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actress has more than one reason to smile!

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:35 IST

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are 'enjoying getting to know each other'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): It looks like that there is a romance brewing between singer Demi Lovato and 'Bachelorette' star Mike Johnson!

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:47 IST

Jameela Jamil attends event next day after surgery

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Actress Jameela Jamil, who underwent extensive oral surgery on Thursday, showed up at an event the very next day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:33 IST

Amul India celebrates Doordarshan's 60 glorious years

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): The very mention of Doordarshan rekindles a slew of memories. From shows like 'Malgudi Days' to 'Chitrahar' to news, Doordarshan catered to a wide variety of its audience since the inception.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:23 IST

Akshay Kumar wishes son Aarav in the sweetest way possible

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): What could be more important for kids than parents who are always there for them? The 'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar is one such parent.

Read More
iocl