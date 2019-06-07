Grammy Award winning singer Dr John passes away at 77

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Six-time Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Malcolm John Rebennack Jr, popularly known as Dr John, passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 77.

A statement posted on the singer's social media account confirmed the news. "Towards the break of day on June 6, 2019, iconic music legend Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., professionally and known as Dr John, passed away of a heart attack," read the statement.

His family thanked his fans for their support and urged for privacy. "The family thanks all who have shared his unique musical journey, and requests privacy at this time. Memorial arrangements will be announced in due course," said the statement.



Dr John fans also expressed grief on social media. "Thanks for being a key track in the soundtrack of my life," wrote a fan. "Rest In Peace, Dr John. The joy you gave us through your music will never end. New Orleans loves you belying words," wrote another.

The 'Rite away' singer was born in New Orleans in the year 1941.

Dr John's music career began at a very tender age of 14. He first performed with singer Professor Longhair, according to People.

After playing keyboard for a few years he gained popularity in mainstream music from where he started his solo singing career and became known as Dr John The Nite Tripper.

He earned recognition in Hollywood with his popular album ' Gris-Gris' which he released in 1968. However, he is mostly remembered for his music album 'Down in New Orleans' from Disney's 2009 film 'The Princess and the Frog'.

Dr John received his six Grammy Awards for songs 'Makin' Whoopee', 'Going Back to New Orleans', 'Is You Is, or Is You Ain't', 'City That Care Forgot', 'Locked Down' and one for the best rock instrumental performances for SRV in 1996.

Other than this, he also had six other Grammy nominations on his list of achievements. (ANI)



