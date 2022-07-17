Grammy winner Cyndi Lauper's son arrested in New York

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Grammy winner and actor Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn 'Dex' Thornton Lauper, was arrested this week on a stolen vehicle charge.

According to Fox News, he was arrested after police spotted him in the driver's seat of a car in New York that had previously been reported stolen.

The outlet reported that the 24-year-old was arrested around 1:40 am on Thursday after NYPD noticed a 2014 Mercedes-Benz illegally double-parked at the corner of West 140th Street and Broadway, said police, who used a computer check to determine that the vehicle was stolen.



The car was reported stolen two years ago and the plates were registered to a different vehicle, TMZ reported. Declyn Lauper is charged with a felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Declyn had shared a video of what appeared to be his arrest to his Instagram account. He was released with a desk appearance ticket for a future court date, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said, according to the New York Post.

Declyn is a rapper who has collaborated with G-Easy. He is also an actor whose works include appearing in the animated series, 'Bob's Burgers'. He is the only child of Cyndi Lauper and her husband, actor David Thornton, as per Fox News. (ANI)

