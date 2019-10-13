DJ Zedd
DJ Zedd

Grammy winner DJ Zedd 'permanently banned from China' following 'South Park' controversy

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Grammy-winning DJ Zedd was "permanently banned" from China after he liked a tweet from 'South Park', the adult animated show caught in a feud with the Communist government of the country.
The DJ shared the same on Twitter writing, "I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a South Park tweet."
[{88f2fb53-996b-4b06-8408-8357547bad54:intradmin/Zedd_tweet_NPIsi4P.JPG}]
Zedd's claim was confirmed by German musician's publicist, Adam Guest to CNBC.
"This is true, yes, but we don't have any more info to give you at this time," Fox News quoted him as saying.
However, the DJ whose real name if Anton Zaslavski, didn't clarify if he was denied entry into the country or only his was music was censored.
This comes after a controversy between the show's creators and the government about its 300th episode titled 'Band in China', which surfaced last Wednesday
In the following episode, Randy, a character in the animation, tries selling marijuana to China, which leads him to end up being sent to a work camp.
There, encounters Winnie the Pooh, also a political prisoner because he drew physical comparisons to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Meanwhile, another group of characters -- Stan, Jimmy, Kenny, and Butters -- formed a metal band, which caught the attention of a Hollywood manager who wanted to produce a film about them but constantly modified the script in order for the movie to be distributed in China.
This led the government to reportedly cancel the show and stop its broadcast on media platforms including Weibo, Youku among others. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:33 IST

Robert Downey Jr. shares first poster of 'Dolittle' ahead of...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): American actor Robert Downey Jr., who was last seen in the iconic superhero film 'Avengers: Endgame', is returning to the big screen with the upcoming adventure fantasy 'Dolittle'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:07 IST

Chace Crawford praises 'Gossip Girl' reboot, opens up about...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Hey there Upper East Siders! Unless you have been living under a rock, you might be familiar with the news that American popular series 'Gossip Girl' is getting a reboot.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:06 IST

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd celebrated her birthday as 'friends'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Supermodel Bella Hadid and singer The Weeknd, who parted ways two months back, recently reunited for Hadid's birthday, but hold your horses, they celebrated her special day as just "friends" despite recent reconciliation rumours.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:41 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals 'painfully worded' criticism at young...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): During childhood, even the slightest of criticism can leave a huge impact on kids. Children often hear comments that stay with them throughout their teenage and sometimes even impact the decisions they make later in life. And celebrities are no different.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 08:48 IST

Cody Simpson opens up about his not so 'sudden' romance with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Singer Cody Simpson is not one to shy away from talking about his relationship with singer Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:36 IST

Here's how 'Gujarati businessman' Rajkummar Rao sells a pen to...

New Delhi (India), Oct 12 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen as a Gujarati businessman in the upcoming flick 'Made in China' has shown his exceptionally unique marketing strategy today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 17:35 IST

Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis reveals she was 'suicidal'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis surprised everyone with a shocking revelation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:28 IST

Ryan Murphy declares his son 'cancer-free'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): TV creator Ryan Murphy's long nightmare is over as his son Ford is now "cancer-free".

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:04 IST

'The Sky is Pink' opens to lukewarm response

New Delhi (India), Oct 12 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer 'The Sky is Pink' which hit theatres on Friday, opened to lukewarm response.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:00 IST

Sunny Singh joins cast of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), Oct 12 (ANI): After their impressive camaraderie in the hit film 'Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety,' Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have reunited for the upcoming movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:45 IST

Bella Hadid, The Weeknd spend time together after split

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Model Bella Hadid and The Weekend who parted ways two months back, were spotted spending time together again.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:01 IST

Haven't seen many of them: Gwyneth Paltrow on 'Marvel' films

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she is unable to keep track of all the Marvel films she's been in.

Read More
iocl