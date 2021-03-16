Grammys 2021: Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B's 'WAP' performance sets stage on fire

Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): Adding to the surprisingly good 2021 Grammy Awards show, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B took the stage to perform their ubiquitous hit 'WAP' and set the award ceremony on fire.

According to People magazine, during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Cardi and Megan each delivered solo performances before they banded together to perform 'WAP'.

Megan, first took the stage sporting a glamorous silver ensemble as she performed alongside a group of sparkling dancers. She opened her act with the fan-favourite track 'Body', which appears on her debut studio album, 'Good News', followed by a performance on 'Savage'.

During Megan's performance, which featured a series of striking sequences, a duo of tap dancers appeared in glitzy leotards as they showed off their skills while moving down a brightly lit yellow staircase. As they approached the final steps, the dancers performed splits.

Keeping up with her true style, Cardi first showcased her exotic dance moves as she grabbed the heel of a giant stiletto shoe, which was designed to resemble a strip pole. Similarly, during 'WAP' performance, both Meghan and Cardi performed on an oversized bed, giving an overt nod to the song's sexuality.



As per People magazine, earlier during the show, Megan won the Grammy for the best new artist. As she accepted her prize, she froze in shock before taking the stage where she thanked her late mom, who died in 2019.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

