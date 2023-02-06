Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt takes home Song of the Year award for 'Just Like That'

Los Angeles [US], February 6 (ANI): At the 2023 Grammys on Monday, veteran American singer Bonnie Raitt racked up her third award of the night by bagging the Song of the Year honour for 'Just Like That'.

The award was presented by US First Lady Jill Biden, who also honored Shervin Hajipour for his Iranian protest song before announcing the award for Best Song.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran musician appeared shocked to hear her name called. Accepting the honor from the First Lady, Raitt told the crowd, "I'm so surprised I don't know what to say. This is just an unreal moment." She thanked the Recording Academy for their support and for "the art of songwriting like I do."

"I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love and the grace and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved's organs to help another person live, and this story was so simple and so beautiful for these times and people have been responding to this song partly because of how much I love and we all love John Prine, and that was the inspiration for the music of this song, telling a story from the inside," Raitt continued.

As per The Hollywood reporter, Raitt was nominated alongside Gayle's 'abcdefu', Lizzo's 'About Damn Time', Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)', Harry Styles' 'As It Was', Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit', Beyonce's 'Break My Soul', Adele's 'Easy on Me', DJ Khaled (featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)'s 'God Did' and Kendrick Lamar's 'The Heart Part 5'. (ANI)

