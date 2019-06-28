Steven Adler
Steven Adler

Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler hospitalised

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has been hospitalised in Los Angeles after a possible suicide attempt.
Officer Jeff Lee with the Los Angeles Police Department told People that local authorities responded to a call on Thursday after 6:30 pm for a possible suicide attempt at a Studio City, California, home.
"Upon arrival, LAPD officers determined that there was no crime and the incident was being treated as a medical emergency only. The subject was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury," Lee told the outlet.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to E! News that they received a call from a private home, the address of which matches that of Adler and wife Carolina's house, around 6:30 pm on Thursday about a possible suicide attempt.
When authorities reached the house, they found a person suffering a medical emergency and transported him to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Police also determined that no crime had been committed.
It is unclear if the musician, who has battled with substance abuse for years, was under the influence of it at that time.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Adler joined Guns N' Roses, founded by Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, and L.A. Guns members Tracii Guns, Ole Beich, and Rob Gardner, in 1985. The band went on to release their debut album 'Appetite' for Destruction in 1987.
Over the years, Adler has publicly struggled with substance abuse. He was fired from the group over his drug addiction in 1990. He then sued the band and the parties settled the case out of court.
Adler's drug addiction became worse over the years, leading to an arrest for heroin possession in 1996 and an overdose and stroke a year later.
The 54-year-old musician has been to rehab a few times. In 2008, Adler starred on the second season of 'Celebrity Rehab' with Dr Drew and later appeared on the first season of the spin-off 'Sober House'. In 2011, following another relapse, Adler returned to 'Celebrity Rehab' with Dr. Drew for its fifth season.
Despite the obstacles, Adler was recognised for his contributions to music when he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N' Roses in 2012.
In 2016, he joined the group on tour for a few shows as a guest performer.
The band is currently in the middle of their 'Not in This Lifetime' Tour. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:58 IST

Liam Hemsworth to star in untitled action thriller series

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Actor Liam Hemsworth is all set to star in an untitled action thriller.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:54 IST

Manish Malhotra shares anecdote of meeting Michael Jackson

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): A tad late, fashion designer Manish Malhotra recalled late pop icon Michael Jackson on his 10th death anniversary and shared an anecdote of his catch-up with the king of pop.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:36 IST

SRK's daughter Suhana graduates with award for 'exceptional...

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan graduated from Ardingly College, England with an award for "exceptional contribution to drama" and Gauri couldn't be more proud!

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:36 IST

Breaks my heart that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't remember her role...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Days after Tom Holland revealed that Gwyneth Paltrow was a part of his 2018 film 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', he joked that it still upsets him that the latter doesn't remember her role in the film!

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:25 IST

Ed Sheeran's latest track 'Beautiful People' out now

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Ed Sheeran dropped the latest track 'Beautiful People' from his upcoming music album 'No. 6 Collaborations Projects'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 21:38 IST

Idris Elba 'disheartened' by backlash over idea of him playing James Bond

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Actor Idris Elba has long been rumoured to be the next star to play James Bond but he has opened up about the backlash he is facing over the idea of him playing the character.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:52 IST

Jordyn Woods claps back at rumours that Kylie Jenner supported...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Supermodel Jordyn Woods has fired back at rumours that her former friend and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner supported her financially.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:43 IST

Allison Williams, Ricky Van Veen call it quits

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Actor Allison Williams and entrepreneur Ricky Van Veen have parted ways ahead of their four-year wedding anniversary in September.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:40 IST

'Spider-man: Far From Home' sees great start at China box office

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' which opened in China five days early than its scheduled release in North America, witnessed a phenomenal start at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:20 IST

Daisy Ridley says she will never return to social media

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Actor Daisy Ridley is done with social media for good and isn't interested in reviving her relationship with it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:14 IST

John Stamos suggests 'Full House' prequel idea

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): It seems like actor John Stamos is not willing to quit the 'Full House' family, and suggested some ideas for the sitcom's prequel.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:54 IST

Scott Disick praises Khloe Kardashian, says she's "been through a lot"

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): American reality star Khloe Kardashian is all about keeping it real with her fans and Scott Disick admires her for that and a lot more.

Read More
iocl