Rock band Guns N’ Roses, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Guns N' Roses settles lawsuit over 'Guns 'N' Rose' beer

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): The rock band 'Guns N' Roses' has reached a deal to drop a lawsuit against a Colorado brewery.
The band had filed a lawsuit against the company earlier this year accusing it of trademark infringement for selling a beer called 'Guns 'N' Rose', reported Page Six.
The band and the company agreed to settle the lawsuit late last month. However, the decision was made public on Monday.
The lawyers agreed in principle and are working on a written settlement that will lead to the lawsuit's dismissal.
Rockers Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan had accused the Oskar Blues Brewery of using the Guns N' Roses name and selling merchandise associated with the band, including bandanas similar to the ones that Axl wears on stage.
Their suit was filed in May, along with a request to block the beer makers from selling "Guns 'N' Rose" -- which combines "sticky prickly pear and floral hibiscus with a subtle hop profile," according to the brewery. (ANI)

