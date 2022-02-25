Guru Randhawa, Bohemia collaborate for new Punjabi song 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Singing sensations Guru Randhawa and Bohemia, who worked together in 2018 on 'Patola' song, have once again collaborated for a new Punjabi song titled 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee'.

Shot extensively in Dubai, the peppy and up-tempo song is composed and penned by Randhawa and produced by Preet Hundal. The track's video will also feature popular actor Neeru Bajwa.

Sharing the update, Guru took to Instagram and wrote, "Punjabiyan di dhee is extra special for me. Thanks to @iambohemia paji for the love always.Thanks to the queen @neerubajwa for giving her time @preethundalmohaliwala killing on the beat like always. And yes my brother @rupanbal did something incredible on the video."





Neeru, too, expressed her excitement about the song.

"Yes! They are coming together again ...I am honoured to be a part of this project," she wrote on Instagram.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' is all set to release on March 3. (ANI)

