Guru Randhawa croons 'Lahore' to extend wishes on World Music Day

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Singer Guru Randhawa wished his fans on World Music Day while dedicating one of his hit songs.

The 28-year-old singer shared a voice tweet crooning one of the most popular Punjabi hit - 'Lahore.'



"My Mood right now is to Sing for you all on this #WorldMusicDay #MoodSongs. Thank you everyone for all the love and support and making me what I am today," he tweeted.

While filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, on Sunday, was seen enjoying one of his favourite songs of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Taking to Instagram, Bhandarkar explained that the song 'Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zinadgi' from the film 'Masoom' is one of his favourite songs of the legendary singer.

Putting out hashtags like "Sunday Evening," and "Retro Mood," Bhandarkar shared a video with the original song playing in the background.



"Listening to one of my favourite Song of @lata_mangeshkar Didi Tujhse naraaz nahin Zindagi, 1982 @shekharkapur film Masoom, music by RD Burman Lyrics Gulzar #RetroConnect #vinyl4Ever #vinyljunkie," he captioned the post.

On the other hand, evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit on Saturday hopped on to Instagram to share a video of herself humming the song 'Naina Barse.'

"Caught in the act of chilling & humming! Music heals & I hope this year's #WorldMusicDay is all about that [?] .#NainaBarse #LifeAtHome," Dixit captioned the post.



Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, soothes your nerves, and is also a major source of happiness.

World Music Day is observed on June 21 every year. Celebration of this day was started by Jack Lang, a French politician along with Maurice Fleuret, a composer, music journalist, radio producer, arts administrator from Paris in the year 1982. (ANI)

