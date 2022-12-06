Guy who shot Lady Gaga's dog-walker gets 21-year imprisonment

Los Angeles [US], December 6 (ANI): The verdict on Lady Gaga's dognapper is finally out.

James Howard Jackson, the man who was charged with shooting the dog walker of pop superstar Lady Gaga just got a stiff punishment for the crime.

According to a report by US-based entertainment outlet TMZ, Jackson got sentenced to 21 years in prison, after accepting a plea deal from the District Attorney's Office.

Jackson had pleaded no contest to a count of attempted murder. He had also admitted the allegation of inflicting great bodily injury to a prior strike, as per TMZ, citing a rep for L.A. County D.A.'s office.

Five men were penalized by the Police after being accused of shooting the 'Bad Romance' singer's dog walker, Ryan Fischer and stealing two of her French bulldogs - Koji and Gustav.

TMZ reported that Jackson had to face charges of attempted murder, 2 extra firearm counts, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Earlier this year, the 19-year-old was released from jail by mistake owing to a clerical error. He was quickly caught again.

The two dogs were returned to their owner, and Ryan has since been recovering, as per TMZ.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Gaga will next be seen in the sequel to DC's 'Joker' in 'Joker: Folie a Deux' where she will be playing the role of the protagonist's love interest Harley Quinn. (ANI)