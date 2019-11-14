Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton gushes over each other at CMA Awards

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Gwen Stefani and songwriter Blake Shelton gushed over each other at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday in Tennessee just days after they both won trophies at the People's Choice Awards.
Stefani, who is a mom to sons 13-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma, and 5-year-old Apollo, wore a black gown that featured a white triangle pattern and a large shoulder pouf that wrapped around her neck, and she completed the look with a high top knot and signature red lipstick, reported People magazine.
Meanwhile, Blake matched his girlfriend's all-black ensemble with one of his own. He joined American singer Garth Brooks, who is nominated for entertainer of the year, on stage to perform their nominated song, 'Dive Bar.'
Early in the night, Shelton picked up the award for single of the year for 'God's Country.' He's nominated for an additional two trophies.
Four years after news first broke that Shelton and Stefani were dating, their relationship is still going strong. On Sunday, 'The Voice' coaches both gave sweet shout-outs to each other in their People's Choice Awards acceptance speeches. Stefani named the second-ever Fashion Icon, called her boyfriend a "babe," telling him, "I love you so much."
And after Shelton, he won the country star of 2019 award, and in his speech, he told Stefani, "I love the s*** out of you!" -- as she laughed in the audience.
Recently, the country singer joked about his romance with Stefani, calling it more "shocking" than winning the Sexiest Man Alive title."If you thought the 'People' magazine cover was shocking, mine and Gwen's relationship is probably the biggest head-scratcher," he joked to Martina McBride on her podcast.
While remembering his 4 years relationship experience, he said, "And four years in, he still gets star-struck when he watches his girlfriend perform. "It gives me goosebumps talking about it because of the impact she had, especially as a female rock, ska, whatever you classify it, as just to have the impact that she has is pretty crazy," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:12 IST

Demi Lovato hints about new project down pipeline

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato recently piqued the curiosity of her fans by teasing about her upcoming project which is still in the pipeline.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:54 IST

'Seberg' trailer: Kristen Stewart gets harassed by FBI in the film

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Makers of the film released the trailer of upcoming film 'Seberg' where actor Kristen Stewart is seen monitored and harassed by the FBI.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:52 IST

Trial of Harvey Weinstein may last up to two months

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The jury in the upcoming trial of Harvey Weinstein was told that the case of producer will last up to two months.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:45 IST

Charlize Theron, Adam McKay to receive honours at Costume...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The Costume Designers Guild on Wednesday decided to bestow the Spotlight Award to Charlize Theron, Distinguished Collaborator Award to Adam McKay and Distinguished Service Award to Mary Ellen Fields at this year's Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:40 IST

Miranda Lambert attends CMAs with Brendan McLoughlin

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Miranda Lambert walked the red carpet for 2019 CMA (Country Music Association) Awards in Nashville with husband and Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin by her side on Wednesday(Local Time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:34 IST

Jennifer Lopez gets nostalgic at Oscar Actress Roundtable

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): It was a starry night when actors like Jennifer Lopez joined Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Lupita Nyong'o and Awkwafina for the Oscar Actress Roundtable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:32 IST

Here's how B-Town celebs cherished childhood memories on Children's Day

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Children's day, B-towners flooded the internet with wishes on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:41 IST

Antonio Banderas reveals how he used his heart attack to fuel performance

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Actor Antonio Banderas recently made a shocking revelation that he used his heart attack to fuel his performance in 'Pain and Glory.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:05 IST

Quentin Tarantino talks about his future plans of writing and directing

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): After delivering his latest hit film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' director Quentin Tarantino is spending time with his other passion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:38 IST

Salman Khan shares video of 'Hud Hud Dabangg' song

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): 'Chulbul Panday' Salman Khan is here again with the video of much-awaited, the 'Hud Hud Dabang' song from the movie 'Dabangg3'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:44 IST

Spike Lee to direct hip-hop adaptation of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Spike Lee has found his next project and is all set to direct 'Prince of Cats'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:26 IST

'Dream Girl' to be released in Hong Kong on Dec 5

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl' is set to be released in Hong Kong on December 5.

Read More
iocl