Gwen Stefani cancels concert in Las Vegas due to illness

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani seems to be prioritising her health above all. The star cancelled her upcoming performance in Las Vegas due to illness.
On Tuesday night, the 'Hollaback Girl' singer announced in a statement on Instagram that she was calling off her upcoming performance in Las Vegas on Wednesday night because she is currently "unwell."
Stefani, who is headlining an extended residency at the Zappos Theater in Sin City until November 2, explained how upsetting it was to cancel the concert but noted that she was working on recovering before Friday's show.
"I am so upset to share that I am unwell and will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night," she wrote in the post.
"I was so looking forward to seeing everyone and performing & I wish I wasn't feeling the way I do," she added.
"To everyone who was coming to Wednesday's show, I am so sorry," Stefani said, adding "I am doing everything I can to be back on stage Friday."Stefani kicked-started her 'Just A Girl' Las Vegas residency last year on June 27. She was initially scheduled to perform 25 shows through mid-March 2019, reported People.
"To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honour. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I've never experienced and I can't wait," she tweeted in April, last year.
By December 2018, Stefani had extended her tour by eight months and 21 dates, with her closing performance at the Zappos Theater scheduled for November 2, 2019.
"It feels like a chapter. I've done this long enough to know that when it's happening, this is it. You look at it and reflect on it with joy and gratitude and you realize how that was magic. You can't really see that while it's happening because you're in it. It just feels so good to get to this point," she previously told People of her residency.
During her performances, Stefani also received unwavering support from her long-time boyfriend and singer Blake Shelton.
On opening night, the 43-year-old star was in attendance with Stefani's 5-year-old son Apollo in his lap. Before the show even started, Stefani got a loving confidence boost from her beau, as he tweeted his good wishes and sent a bouquet of flowers to her dressing room.
"You've worked so hard on this show. Congrats on opening night. I love you, Blake," read his note on the bouquet.
Stefani also seemed to shower some love on Shelton during the show by wearing a cowgirl outfit during 'Make Me Like You', a song she's previously said is about her beau.
Since then, the couple has gotten even closer, as they steadily approach their four-year anniversary in November.
"It's actually shocking that it has already been that long. It's kind of a blur. It still feels like it's pretty new to me. I guess it is, relatively. Four years isn't forever, but man, it seems like it just happened in no time," Shelton told People on June 21.
With speculation growing about whether an engagement is on the cards for the pair, Shelton, who went through a divorce with singer Miranda Lambert in 2015, told Entertainment Tonight, "I gotta say that we couldn't be happier, and we've never been doing better."
Though he dismissed the wedding rumours, he also hinted that a proposal isn't totally out of the question. "Our bond gets stronger every day. Obviously, that's gotta lead somewhere," he said. (ANI)

