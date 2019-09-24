Gwen Stefani didn't know Blake Shelton existed before 'The Voice'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): No matter they are a wonderful couple today, but singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani revealed that she had no idea that Blake Shelton even existed before they met on 'The Voice'.

"I didn't even know he existed before the show," Us Weekly quoted the 'No Doubt' singer as telling Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show on Monday.

"I didn't even know that he was a human being on this planet," she added.

Stefani and Shelton started dating in late 2015 during the ninth season of the show. They started bonding after their separation from spouses Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

"He's so good at the show. I mean, he's just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn," the singer gushed with praises for her partner.

According to Stefani, wherever Shelton goes "people are just attracted to him."

The 'Cool' crooner earlier on Monday, even opened up about Shelton's equation with her kids from her previous marriage and said, "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot."

"I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You've got to get home. Come help!' It's hard. I have three boys," she continued. (ANI)

