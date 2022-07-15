Gwen Stefani faces criticism for 'Light My Fire' music video, accused of cultural appropriation

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): American musician and songwriter Gwen Stefani has been accused of cultural appropriation for her look in the music video for her new song 'Light My Fire'.

Stefani's new song is a collaboration with Jamaican rapper Sean Paul and singer Shenseea. In its video, she wears dreadlocks and a blue and yellow outfit that matches the Jamaican flag while dancing and singing to a reggae beat, as per Fox News.

Reacting to it, one person wrote on Twitter, "Y'all. Mother Appropriation is BACK!!!! Where my 2000s No Doubt / Gwen hive at!!!?? ITS TIME!!!"



"Dear Gwen, You're far too comfortable with cultural appropriation. Y'all Remember the harajuku girls? The bindi she chose to wear in one her videos? The bantu knots? The imitation of indigenous culture within a music video, as well as, indecently portraying Latina women?" wrote another person.

However, the 'No Doubt' lead singer had more than a few supporters. "Sean Paul and many Jamaican people don't mind, they are there at the set of the video lol," a Twitter defender pointed out, adding, "Sean Paul even praised Gwen for embracing the culture for years."

Paul, in an interview with Rolling Stone, called the song an "epic dream" come true. "I've been a fan of Gwen Stefani forever," he said, reported Fox News.

In the same interview, Shenseea said, "I feel honored to be tapped by two legends for this collaboration, the whole process was exciting and collaborative. I can't wait for our fans to enjoy the video!"

As per Fox News, Stefani has been accused of appropriation before. Her first solo album 'Love. Angel. Music. Baby.' from 2004 featured several tracks about Tokyo's Harajuku counterculture fashion. She had expressed her love for the offbeat style. (ANI)

