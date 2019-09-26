Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Image courtesy: Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Image courtesy: Instagram

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber's wedding preparations in full swing!

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): It's almost time for singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin's big day!
The much-in-love couple, who secretly tied the knot last year, will be getting hitched once again in an extravagant ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the end of this month. And with the wedding date approaching closer, the preparations are in full swing.
After months of planning, the duo chose the perfect location to say 'I Do' for the second time. A source told E! News that Bieber and Baldwin intended to get married in front of their friends and family at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location.
"They love the Montage brand and visited the property and fell in love with Palmetto Bluff and the area," the source said.
Although a source shared that "they changed their minds so many times," it seemed like there was no going back, especially because they'd sent out the save the date cards, according to TMZ.
With time ticking away, the couple decided to go with South Carolina. With the major details squared away, Hailey and Justin are really excited about the big day but are hoping that hurricane does not play spoilsport.
"The countdown is on and they are really looking forward to it," the insider revealed.
"Justin and Hailey are devastated about the hurricane and have decided that, if it destroys their wedding venue, they are delaying the wedding to a later date," an insider told E! News.
"They are also looking into having a ceremony in California as a last-minute alternative. They really want to have the ceremony at their favourite hotel in South Carolina, but are really in limbo with any decision-making until they figure out the storm situation," the insider added.
According to the source, the power couple is looking forward to getting married outdoors, amidst nature.
Speaking about the decor, the source shared, "It will be partially tented, but they want to get married out in nature. The decor is going to be very chic and neutral. Hailey wants all white and champagne-colored decor with beautiful green foliage. It's going to be classy."
As for the guests, the couple is planning to invite a few of their celebrity pals, including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
"Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are planning on attending the wedding, and they have invited several key members of their church," the source said.
"Guests will be family and close friends/close church friends only. It's going to be very intimate. They don't want a huge to-do and want it to be very religion-focused and spiritual," the source added.
When it comes to the music, Bieber and Baldwin have booked the 'Love Again' singer Daniel Caesar. Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Daniel is a 24-year-old singer. He was born in Ontario, Canada, just like Bieber! So, the duo has a hometown connection.
Bieber and Baldwin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018 before announcing their engagement two months later. The couple secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September, last year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:56 IST

Wondering why DJ Diplo hacked Jonas Brothers' Instagram account?...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): If you're following the Jonas Brothers Instagram account, you might have noticed that things got really, really weird, thanks to DJ Diplo who recently hacked the pop band's social media handle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:25 IST

Kanye West delays upcoming album 'Jesus Is King'?

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West's next album titled 'Jesus Is King' was supposed to release on Friday, however, according to sources close to the situation, it is not coming out tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:56 IST

'Charlie's Angel' release date in India finalised

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): After piquing the curiosity of fans with cryptic posts earlier in June, Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart, and Ella Balinska have finally revealed the release date of their much-awaited film 'Charlie's Angels' reboot in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:41 IST

Rishi Kapoor pays tribute to Dev Anand on 96th birth anniversary

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor paid rich tributes to legendary star Dev Anand on his 96th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:27 IST

Here's how Hailey Baldwin is prepping for her wedding ceremony

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin, who secretly tied the knot last year, are just a few days away from walking down the aisle in their official wedding ceremony.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:07 IST

It's a wrap for John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Actor-director John Krasinski has wrapped up filming for the upcoming movie 'A Quiet Place 2'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:35 IST

Here's when you can watch Tom Hanks-starrer 'News of the World'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar! The release date of Tom Hanks' upcoming historical drama 'News of the World' is finally out.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:29 IST

Brad Pitt is single despite dating rumours!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Ladies, take note! Brad Pitt is very much single despite recent reports suggesting that he is dating Sat Hari Khalsa, holistic healer, and jewellery designer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:20 IST

Cardi B opens up about being sexually assaulted during magazine...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B, who is known for her unfiltered opinions and candid nature, opened up about being sexually assaulted on the sets of a magazine photoshoot early on in her career.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:15 IST

Shawn Mendes shows off mini-doll version of him, calls it 'super weird'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): There's a Shawn Mendes doll on the block and the singer isn't too impressed by it, describing the doll version of him as "super weird."

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:39 IST

Meghan Markle reveals sweet nickname for Archie, jokes 'he likes...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): We all have weird and cute nicknames given by our families and going by the recent revelation by the Duchess of Sussex, it turns out that royals are no exception!

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 07:00 IST

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down trolls like a boss

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Reality star Kourtney Kardashian clapped back after trolls claimed that she does not read.

Read More
iocl