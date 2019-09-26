Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber's wedding preparations in full swing!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): It's almost time for singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin's big day!

The much-in-love couple, who secretly tied the knot last year, will be getting hitched once again in an extravagant ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the end of this month. And with the wedding date approaching closer, the preparations are in full swing.

After months of planning, the duo chose the perfect location to say 'I Do' for the second time. A source told E! News that Bieber and Baldwin intended to get married in front of their friends and family at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location.

"They love the Montage brand and visited the property and fell in love with Palmetto Bluff and the area," the source said.

Although a source shared that "they changed their minds so many times," it seemed like there was no going back, especially because they'd sent out the save the date cards, according to TMZ.

With time ticking away, the couple decided to go with South Carolina. With the major details squared away, Hailey and Justin are really excited about the big day but are hoping that hurricane does not play spoilsport.

"The countdown is on and they are really looking forward to it," the insider revealed.

"Justin and Hailey are devastated about the hurricane and have decided that, if it destroys their wedding venue, they are delaying the wedding to a later date," an insider told E! News.

"They are also looking into having a ceremony in California as a last-minute alternative. They really want to have the ceremony at their favourite hotel in South Carolina, but are really in limbo with any decision-making until they figure out the storm situation," the insider added.

According to the source, the power couple is looking forward to getting married outdoors, amidst nature.

Speaking about the decor, the source shared, "It will be partially tented, but they want to get married out in nature. The decor is going to be very chic and neutral. Hailey wants all white and champagne-colored decor with beautiful green foliage. It's going to be classy."

As for the guests, the couple is planning to invite a few of their celebrity pals, including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

"Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are planning on attending the wedding, and they have invited several key members of their church," the source said.

"Guests will be family and close friends/close church friends only. It's going to be very intimate. They don't want a huge to-do and want it to be very religion-focused and spiritual," the source added.

When it comes to the music, Bieber and Baldwin have booked the 'Love Again' singer Daniel Caesar. Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Daniel is a 24-year-old singer. He was born in Ontario, Canada, just like Bieber! So, the duo has a hometown connection.

Bieber and Baldwin reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018 before announcing their engagement two months later. The couple secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September, last year. (ANI)

