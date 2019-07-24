Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Model Hailey Baldwin looked hot and ravishing on her recent dinner date with husband and singer Justin Bieber.
The 22-year-old and Bieber were photographed while they were leaving for dinner on Tuesday night, reported People.
The model looked absolutely gorgeous in a red silk mini-dress with slits up both sides.
She paired the halter-necked dress with a black leather jacket, hoop earrings, and a pair of white sneakers. She completed the look with a bold red lip.
While the singer opted for a white t-shirt, black ripped jeans and backward baseball cap and white sneakers.
Baldwin also showed off her look in a selfie that she shared on Instagram Stories.
Tousling her hair, she displayed her glam, opting for a more natural eye to pair with her bold, red lip.The model had left a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories last week, revealing that she may be stepping away from the catwalk.
On Thursday, Baldwin shared a photo of herself criticising her walk and her arm placement.
"What I do know, is that ur arm truly should never swing this high when ur walking on a runway... hence why it is not, and will never be my thing again lol," she wrote.
However, a Bieber source told People that Baldwin is going to continue to work on projects that interest her, which may not include many more runways. (ANI)
Hailey Baldwin stuns in red dress on date with hubby Justin Bieber
ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:51 IST
Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Model Hailey Baldwin looked hot and ravishing on her recent dinner date with husband and singer Justin Bieber.