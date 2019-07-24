Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Justin Bieber with Hailey Baldwin (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Hailey Baldwin stuns in red dress on date with hubby Justin Bieber

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:51 IST

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Model Hailey Baldwin looked hot and ravishing on her recent dinner date with husband and singer Justin Bieber.
The 22-year-old and Bieber were photographed while they were leaving for dinner on Tuesday night, reported People.
The model looked absolutely gorgeous in a red silk mini-dress with slits up both sides.
She paired the halter-necked dress with a black leather jacket, hoop earrings, and a pair of white sneakers. She completed the look with a bold red lip.
While the singer opted for a white t-shirt, black ripped jeans and backward baseball cap and white sneakers.
Baldwin also showed off her look in a selfie that she shared on Instagram Stories.
Tousling her hair, she displayed her glam, opting for a more natural eye to pair with her bold, red lip.The model had left a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories last week, revealing that she may be stepping away from the catwalk.
On Thursday, Baldwin shared a photo of herself criticising her walk and her arm placement.
"What I do know, is that ur arm truly should never swing this high when ur walking on a runway... hence why it is not, and will never be my thing again lol," she wrote.
However, a Bieber source told People that Baldwin is going to continue to work on projects that interest her, which may not include many more runways. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:59 IST

'Dil Chahta Hai' turns 18, Preity Zinta says film her favourite

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): With 'Dil Chahta Hai' clocking 18 years today, the lead actor of the film, Priety Zinta shared a small clip of a song from the movie.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:37 IST

Neetu Kapoor takes a hilarious dig at FaceApp challenge

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): With Bollywood celebrities going gaga over FaceApp challenge and sharing their edited grey-haired pictures, Neetu Kapoor took a hilarious dig at the challenge and labelled it as 'exaggerated'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:35 IST

Alex Rodriguez's birthday wish for Jennifer Lopez will melt your heart!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): When it comes to Hollywood love stories, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's is one for the books.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:28 IST

Austin Butler gushes about Vanessa Hudgens, says she "inspires me"

Washington D.C (USA), July 24 (ANI): Actor Austin Butler went all out and gushed about his lady love Vanessa Hudgens, giving major boyfriend goals.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:10 IST

Gwen Stefani cancels concert in Las Vegas due to illness

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani seems to be prioritising her health above all. The star cancelled her upcoming performance in Las Vegas due to illness.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:23 IST

Traditional film-making becoming a Dinosaur in age of streaming:...

Washington D.C (USA), July 24 (ANI): Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed concern at the falling practice and popularity of traditional film-making and said that it is on the verge of extinction.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:38 IST

Kevin Jonas gets sweet congratulatory message from daughters...

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Kevin Jonas received a special congratulatory note from her daughters after the brother gang including Nick and Joe Jonas received nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:23 IST

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse's relationship felt "super heavy"...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Actors Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse may have parted ways, but they are trying to keep things as professional as possible on the sets of the American drama series 'Riverdale'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:18 IST

'Kill Bill: Vol. 3'? Quentin Tarantino says he talked to Uma...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has time and again said that he will make just one more film after the release of the upcoming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', but is his final project a 'Kill Bill' sequel?

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:14 IST

Aishwarya Rai joins Madame Tussauds family in Sydney

Sydney [Australia], July 24 (ANI): Bollywood diva and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai will now have the "Lights, Camera, Bollywood" experience at Madame Tussauds in Sydney as she joined the family on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:09 IST

Prince Harry dances with conservationist Jane Goodall

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry shook a leg with fellow conservationist Jane Goodall, while greeting her at the Windsor Castle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:59 IST

Aparna Sen on lynching cases: 'Secular fabric of country being ruined'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Aparna Sen, one of the 49 signatories of an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting incidents of lynchings in the name of religion on Wednesday alleged that the "secular fabric of our country is being ruined."

Read More
iocl