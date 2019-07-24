Hailey Baldwin stuns in red dress on date with hubby Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Model Hailey Baldwin looked hot and ravishing on her recent dinner date with husband and singer Justin Bieber.

The 22-year-old and Bieber were photographed while they were leaving for dinner on Tuesday night, reported People.

The model looked absolutely gorgeous in a red silk mini-dress with slits up both sides.

She paired the halter-necked dress with a black leather jacket, hoop earrings, and a pair of white sneakers. She completed the look with a bold red lip.

While the singer opted for a white t-shirt, black ripped jeans and backward baseball cap and white sneakers.

Baldwin also showed off her look in a selfie that she shared on Instagram Stories.

Tousling her hair, she displayed her glam, opting for a more natural eye to pair with her bold, red lip. The model had left a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories last week, revealing that she may be stepping away from the catwalk.

On Thursday, Baldwin shared a photo of herself criticising her walk and her arm placement.

"What I do know, is that ur arm truly should never swing this high when ur walking on a runway... hence why it is not, and will never be my thing again lol," she wrote.

However, a Bieber source told People that Baldwin is going to continue to work on projects that interest her, which may not include many more runways. (ANI)