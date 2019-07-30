Hailey Bieber addresses "baby fever" comment, shuts down pregnancy speculations

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Supermodel and singer Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber has an announcement to make, she and her husband are not planning on having children anytime soon.

Over the weekend, the 22-year-old model commented on a photo of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, saying the picture gave her "baby fever."

"Please stop giving me the most baby fever. She's the sweetest," Hailey wrote in the comments section. And fans were quick to notice, many of whom encouraged the model to have a child with Justin.

Even some news outlets picked up the story, questioning if the model's comments meant that the couple is soon expecting a baby.

Responding to ET Canada on Instagram, specifically, Hailey commented, "Just admiring my friend's beautiful daughter. Doesn't mean I'm having babies anytime soon!" she wrote.

Justin, on Instagram, earlier this month hinted at having children with Hailey, though he clarified that parenthood isn't in his near future yet, reported Fox News.

"Love dates with you baby. One day I'll be doing daddy-daughter dates not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while," the singer wrote, captioning a still of himself and Hailey at Disneyland.

Justin also came under fire after he played a prank on his fans on April Fool's Day by indicating he and Hailey were expecting their first child. (ANI)

