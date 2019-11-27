Hailey Bieber shows love for Selena Gomez's metallic glam look at AMAs

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 26 (ANI): It seems that Hailey Baldwin is all love for her husband and singer Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez.

The model showed some love following the singer's 2019 American Music Awards performance. Before heading to the red carpet, Selena and her makeup artist Hung Vanngo took some pictures of her metallic glam. He shared a sultry snap to his Instagram, which caught the attention of Hailey.

The 23-year-old liked the post of the makeup artist, further proving that there's nothing but love between her and Justin's ex.

This isn't the first time that Hailey has shown the 'Look At Her Now' singer support on social media. Following the release of her emotional song 'Lose You To Love Me,' the model also liked a picture of Selena celebrating the new song with her friends, reported E! News.

Sunday's AMAs was a big night for Selena, who opened the award show with her new hit songs, marking the first time she has performed them live. (ANI)

