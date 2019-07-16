Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Image courtesy: Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Image courtesy: Instagram

Hailey calls out Maynard Keenan over "hurtful" Justin Bieber comment

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American model Hailey Baldwin defended her husband Justin Bieber after rock band Tool's frontman Maynard James Keenan said it was a "#bummer" to have the 'Baby' hitmaker as a fan.
Keenan's post came after the 25-year-old singer posted several Instagram stories featuring lyrics from Tool's '10,000 Days' album's song 'The Pot'.
"He expressed he was a fan of your music," Hailey wrote on Twitter in response to the rocker's statement.
"Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you," she added.
"Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be," she wrote further.
It is not the first time that Hailey has supported her husband. Last month too she defended her husband on Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun drama.
Justin supported long-time manager Scooter Braun after singer Taylor Swift released a statement criticising him for buying her music catalogue. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:40 IST

Netflix edits suicide scene from '13 Reasons Why'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): After triggering controversy over the suicidal scene from the first season of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why,' the digital platform along with the show's creative head Brian Yorkey have edited the scene.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:04 IST

Katrina Kaif celebrates her 36th birthday in Mexico

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): What's better than ringing in your special day with friends at an exotic location? Katrina Kaif is doing it just right by celebrating her 36th birthday in the beautiful landscapes of Mexico.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:50 IST

Hilary Duff's fiance Matthew Koma thinks he resembles Tom Selleck

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Hilary Duff recently shared a family photo on social media and her fiance Matthew Koma thinks he looks like Tom Selleck in the picture.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:24 IST

Avril Lavigne drops new track 'I Fell in Love with the Devil'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne dropped a new track 'I Fell in Love with the Devil,' from her latest album 'Head Above Water' on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:01 IST

Here's how Arjun Kapoor will look in his 80s

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor just posted an edited picture of how he would look in his old age and the answer to that is- completely drool-worthy!

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:26 IST

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of his space mission film

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After receiving a tremendous response for the teaser of the film 'Mission Mangal,' Bollywood's 'Khiladi', actor Akshay Kumar shared another poster from the film on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:07 IST

John Mayer offers witty response to fan who asks him about his...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): US singer-songwriter John Mayer, who had a series of high-profile relationships, offered a witty response to a fan who enquired about his eligible bachelor status.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:26 IST

Brad Pitt being eyed to star in upcoming period drama 'Babylon'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Brad Pitt is being eyed to star in the Hollywood period drama film 'Babylon'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:37 IST

Cameron Boyce's family launches charitable foundation to honour...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The family of late Hollywood actor Cameron Boyce has launched a charitable foundation to pay tribute and honour the actor after his sudden and tragic death at the age of 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:34 IST

Nipsey Hussle was being investigated before his murder: Report

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot dead in March was already under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department before being murdered.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:11 IST

HBO president reveals whether 'Big Little Lies' will return for season 3

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): When HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' aired in 2017, it received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike. The show even took away several awards as a miniseries. But what if season 2 was the end of it? HBO president Casey Bloys made a big revel

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:07 IST

R. Kelly expected to appear in Chicago court over sexual crime charges

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American singer and former semi-professional basketball player R. Kelly, is expected to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom, on charges that he recruited women to sexually harass them and then covered up the crimes by threatening the victims.

Read More
iocl