Hailey calls out Maynard Keenan over "hurtful" Justin Bieber comment

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American model Hailey Baldwin defended her husband Justin Bieber after rock band Tool's frontman Maynard James Keenan said it was a "#bummer" to have the 'Baby' hitmaker as a fan.

Keenan's post came after the 25-year-old singer posted several Instagram stories featuring lyrics from Tool's '10,000 Days' album's song 'The Pot'.

"He expressed he was a fan of your music," Hailey wrote on Twitter in response to the rocker's statement.

"Grew up listening to your music. You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you," she added.

"Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be," she wrote further.

It is not the first time that Hailey has supported her husband. Last month too she defended her husband on Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun drama.

Justin supported long-time manager Scooter Braun after singer Taylor Swift released a statement criticising him for buying her music catalogue. (ANI)

