Hailey is everything Justin needed, says Madison Beer

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American singer Madison Beer, an old connection of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, said that their marriage was sure to happen as Baldwin is everything that the 'Baby' singer needed!

Beer has known Bieber since he started his journey on YouTube, and Baldwin even before she started dating the singer.

"She's everything he's needed," Us Weekly quoted Beer as saying in an interview with Elite Daily for their new digital issue.

She added, "They were always going to end up together."

Bieber has had a lot of troubles and also opened up about battling depression and anxiety to which Beer said, "He's gone through a lot."

"He has a great f-king girl that is such a good support system to him," she added while addressing Baldwin.

The couple walked down the aisle last year in September 2018 and the 20-year old Beer believes that "I think he's in a good place now."

"And that's why he's putting music out again. Because he's happy," she added.

Opening about her long connection with the 'I Don't Care' singer, Beer recalled the time when she first got to hear his music.

"'One Time' came on, and I remember being like, 'Who is this? What is this?'" she recalled.

"I had never heard of him before. My mom was driving me to school, and I literally said to her, 'I think I'm going to be friends with Justin Bieber one day.' I swear on my life I said that to her. And a year later is when everything happened," she explained.

And just like other adolescents, Beer too had to go through a lot of mental torment and bullying. It was after Bieber signed her for one of his songs that she overcame all that.

"I dealt with a lot of f-king torment from everyone, like, all the time. I got to walk into school one day and be like, 'Haha, Justin Bieber signed me, so f-k you guys,'" Beer added.

Continuing her statement, she added, "We've actually made a lot of songs together, they just haven't come out," she said. "Hopefully soon." (ANI)

